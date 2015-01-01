|
Sakamoto I, Stempski S, Srinivasan V, Le T, Bennett E, Quan L. Children (Basel) 2020; 7(12): e301.
BACKGROUND: Drowning remains the third leading cause of unintentional injury death for adolescents in the United States. Aims: This study described adolescent swimming lessons, behaviors (life jacket wear while boating) and comfort (swimming in deep water) and their association with protective and risk factors and risk-taking behaviors reported by Washington State students in Grades 8, 10, 12, primarily comprised of youth ages 13 to 18 years.
adolescent; drowning; injury prevention; life jacket; protective factors; risk behaviors; swimming ability; swimming lessons; water safety