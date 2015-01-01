|
Citation
|
Chavat J, Nesmachnow S, Tchernykh A, Shepelev V. Appl. Sci. (Basel) 2020; 10(24): e9021.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article presents a system for detecting pedestrian movement patterns in urban environments, by applying computational intelligence methods for image processing and pattern detection. The proposed system is capable of processing multiple images and video sources in real-time. Furthermore, it has a flexible design, as it is based on a pipes and filters architecture that makes it easy to evaluate different computational intelligence techniques to address the subproblems involved in each stage of the process. Two main stages are implemented in the proposed system: the first stage is in charge of extracting relevant features of the processed images, by applying image processing and object tracking, and the second stage is responsible for the patterns detection. The experimental analysis of the proposed system was performed over more than 1450 problem instances, using PETS09-S2L1 videos, and the results were compared with part of the Multiple Object Tracking Challenge benchmark results. Experiments covered the two main stages of the system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
computational intelligence; image processing; pedestrian movement patterns; surveillance cameras