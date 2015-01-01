Abstract

This article presents a system for detecting pedestrian movement patterns in urban environments, by applying computational intelligence methods for image processing and pattern detection. The proposed system is capable of processing multiple images and video sources in real-time. Furthermore, it has a flexible design, as it is based on a pipes and filters architecture that makes it easy to evaluate different computational intelligence techniques to address the subproblems involved in each stage of the process. Two main stages are implemented in the proposed system: the first stage is in charge of extracting relevant features of the processed images, by applying image processing and object tracking, and the second stage is responsible for the patterns detection. The experimental analysis of the proposed system was performed over more than 1450 problem instances, using PETS09-S2L1 videos, and the results were compared with part of the Multiple Object Tracking Challenge benchmark results. Experiments covered the two main stages of the system.



RESULTS indicate that the proposed system is competitive yet simpler than other similar software methods. Overall, this article provides the theoretical frame and a proof of concept needed for the implementation of a real-time system that takes as input a group of image sequences, extracts relevant features, and detects a set of predefined patterns. The proposed implementation is a reliable proof of the viability of building pedestrian movement pattern detection systems.

