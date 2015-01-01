Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older adults often overestimate their motor performance, which represents a serious safety hazard. The cause of this self-overestimation is to date, not yet fully established. Thus, the present study aimed to reveal the factors associated with self-overestimation by focusing on motor function.



METHODS: This study included 105 community-dwelling older adults [20 males, median (25, 75 percentile) age: 73.00 (69.50, 77.50)]. Participants were assessed for errors in their self-estimation using a two-step test. They estimated the two-step distance that could be reached with maximum effort. Thereafter, they performed the actual two-step action. Participants were comprehensively assessed for motor function by various tests (i.e., 10-meter Walking Test, Timed Up and Go Test, postural stability, and muscle strength). They were then divided into two groups (the self-underestimation or self-overestimation group) and their motor performances were compared. Multiple linear regression analysis was then utilized to investigate the relationship between self-estimation error and motor function.



RESULTS: Significant differences were found between the two groups regarding age, weight, actual two-step distance, and the time required for the Timed Up and Go Test and 10-meter Walking Test (p < 0.05). The regression analysis showed that self-estimation error was significantly related to the result of the 10-meter Walking Test (beta = 0.24, p = 0.011).



CONCLUSIONS: The self-overestimation of motor performance, which is likely to lead to several dangers (i.e., falling or obstacle collision), was related to walking ability. Consequently, the results showed that the 10-meter Walking Test would assist in detecting the self-overestimation of motor performance.

