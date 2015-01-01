Abstract

Walking speed as one index of gait ability is an important component of physical fitness among older adults. Walking speed-arterial stiffness relationships have been studied, but whether poor walking speed is associated with higher segment-specific arterial stiffness in older adults is unclear. We thus aimed to examine the relationship between walking speed and segmental arterial stiffness among older community dwellers. This study was a cross-sectional study of 492 older Japanese community dwellers (age range, 65 to 96 years). Heart-brachial PWV (hbPWV), brachial-ankle PWV (baPWV), heart-ankle PWV (haPWV), and cardio-ankle vascular index (CAVI) were used as arterial stiffness indices. Walking speed, strength, flexibility, and cognitive function were also assessed. The participants were categorized into low (Slow), middle (Middle), and high (Fast) tertiles according to walking speed. The CAVI and baPWV were significantly lower in Fast than in Slow. Significant decreasing trends in CAVI and baPWV and a tendency toward decreasing trend in haPWV were observed from Slow to Fast, whereas hbPWV did not significantly differ among tertiles and no trend was evident. The results remained significant after normalizing CAVI and PWVs for multicollinearity of arterial stiffness indices and major confounding factors, such as age, gender, body mass index, blood pressure, cognitive function, and each physical fitness. Therefore, these findings suggest that poor walking speed is associated with higher segment-specific arterial stiffness of the central and lower limbs, but not of upper, in older adult community dwellers.

Language: en