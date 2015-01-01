|
Citation
Ettekal I, Mohammadi M. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e581192.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
33329235 PMCID
Abstract
This study examined the longitudinal associations among children's direct (physical and verbal) aggression, prosocial behaviors, and peer group acceptance in middle childhood (Grades 1 to 4). Children's co-occurring aggressive and prosocial behaviors were assessed in order to identify distinct trajectory subgroups. Subsequently, variations in the development (i.e., continuity and changes) in peer acceptance were examined for each of the identified subgroups. The sample consisted of 784 children who were ethnically and socioeconomically diverse (47% girls, 37.4% Latino or Hispanic, 34.1% European American, and 23.2% African American; about 65% low SES) who were followed longitudinally from Grades 1 to 4 (Mage= 6.57 years old in Grade 1).
Language: en
Keywords
childhood; aggression; peer acceptance; prosocial behaviors; resource control; social preference; trajectories