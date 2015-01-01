|
Bergh MSS, Øiestad ML, Baumann MH, Bogen IL. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 90: e103065.
Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing
33333419
BACKGROUND: Urine fentanyl test strips have been employed to check street drugs for fentanyl and fentanyl analogue contamination, but there is limited evidence for the applicability of fentanyl strips for this purpose. We examined the ability of four commercially-available fentanyl test strips to detect fentanyl and a range of fentanyl analogues currently on the recreational drug market.
Heroin; Ascorbic acid; Fentanyl analogues; Fentanyl test strips; Overdose prevention; Synthetic opioids