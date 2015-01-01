|
Citation
Almada M, Brochado P, Portela D, Midão L, Costa E. J. Fraility Aging 2021; 10(1): 10-16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Journal of frailty and aging)
DOI
PMID
33331616
Abstract
AIM: As a person ages, the risk of falls increases, which affects quality of life and represents a financial burden to health- and social-systems, and a greater morbidity and mortality risk. Falls lead to decreased social contact, anxiety, long-term physical disability, severe dependency and hospitalizations. Currently, few studies address this phenomenon using a uniform methodology; therefore, this study aims to explore the prevalence of falls and associated-variables in older adults across Europe.
Language: en
Keywords
Ageing; fall prevalence; frailty