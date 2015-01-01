|
Citation
|
Xie C, Wang W, Pei J, Wang H, Lv H. Medicine (Baltimore) 2020; 99(50): e23559.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33327309
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Osteoarthritis (OA) is considered as an established risk factor for falls, while exercise can effectively prevent falls. However, whether otago exercise can prevent falls in OA patients is still controversial. Based on sufficient clinical studies, this study aimed to apply meta-analysis to evaluate the effectiveness of otago exercise on preventing falls in OA patients with.
Language: en