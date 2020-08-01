|
Citation
Kramer A, Cho S, Gajendran RS. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 140-149.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33334471
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Despite the rich tradition of research on predictors of workplace injury, most studies rely on cross-sectional, between-person designs. Furthermore, prior research has often overlooked the possibility that factors outside the work domain can influence the occurrence of actual injuries at work. To address these limitations, the current study examined the effects of work and family demands on the occurrence of workplace injury. Drawing on the intuition of the work-home resources model (W-HR), we investigated how within-person level changes in demands and resources from both domains influence work injuries over a 12-year period.
Language: en
Keywords
Income; Occupational injury; Irregular shift; National Longitudinal Survey of Youth; Work family demands