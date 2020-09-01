|
Citation
|
Hussain B, Sato H, Miwa T, Morikawa T. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 178-188.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33334476
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study aims to explore the influence of Big Five personality traits in combination with various socio-demographic factors and experiences of accident involvement on aberrant driving behaviors. The study also compares the effects of the level of development (i.e., developed or developing) of three countries on the personality traits and driving behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
10-Item Big Five Inventory; Big Five personality traits; Driver Behavior Questionnaire; Personality characteristics; Road accident involvement