|
Citation
|
Nykänen M, Puro V, Tiikkaja M, Kannisto H, Lantto E, Simpura F, Uusitalo J, Lukander K, Räsänen T, Heikkilä T, Teperi AM. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 205-221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33334479
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The construction industry is regarded as one of the most unsafe occupational fields worldwide. Despite general agreement that safety training is an important factor in preventing accidents in the construction sector, more studies are needed to identify effective training methods. To address the current research gap, this study evaluated the impact of novel, participatory safety training methods on construction workers' safety competencies. Specifically, we assessed the efficacy of an immersive virtual reality (VR)-based safety training program and a participatory human factors safety training program (HFST) in construction industry workplaces.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Virtual reality; Human factors safety training; Safety locus of control; Safety motivation; Safety self-efficacy