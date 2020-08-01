|
Tosi JD, Ledesma RD, Díaz Lázaro CM, Poó FM. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 284-291.
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
33334487
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Attitudes toward risky driving behaviors are commonly evaluated through direct self-report measures. Nevertheless, these instruments have limitations, such as socially-desirable responding. This study examines the validity of the Implicit Association Test (IAT) as an indirect measure of attitudes towards risky driving. An IAT with "risky" vs. "safe" driving behaviors categories was evaluated.
Direct measures; Dual-process model of attitudes; IAT; Implicit attitudes