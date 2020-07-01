|
Citation
|
Case SL, Lucas DL. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 51-56.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33334492
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Vessel disasters (e.g., sinkings, capsizings) are a leading contributor to fatalities in the U.S. commercial fishing industry. Primary prevention strategies are needed to reduce the occurrence of vessel disasters, which can only be done by developing an understanding of their causes and risk factors. If less serious vessel casualties (e.g., loss of propulsion, fire, flooding) are predictors of future disasters, then reducing vessel casualties should in turn reduce vessel disasters and the accompanying loss of life.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Occupational safety; Disaster incubation; Drift; Maritime