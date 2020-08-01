|
Citation
Üzümcüoğlu Y, Özkan T, Wu C, Zhang H. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 87-98.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33334497
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: While road traffic accidents and fatalities are a worldwide problem, the rates of road traffic accidents and fatalities show differences among countries. Similarly, driver behaviors, traffic climate, and their relationships also show differences among countries. The aim of the current study is to investigate the moderating effect of driving skills on the relationship between traffic climate and driver behaviors by country. (Turkey and China).
Keywords
Road safety; Driver behaviors; Driving skills; Traffic climate