SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yockey A, Vidourek R, King K. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 75: 8-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2020.10.006

PMID

33334496

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Drugged driving, the act of driving while under the influence of one or more illicit substances, remains a critical problem needing to be addressed. The present study sought to analyze risk factors associated with past-year driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana among a national sample of U.S. adults.

METHOD: Pooled data from the 2016-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health were analyzed among 124,466 adults ages 18 years or older.

RESULTS: Weighted logistic regression analyses revealed that 8.52% of adults drove under the influence of alcohol in the past year and 4.49% of adults drove under the influence of marijuana in the past year. Of concern, compared to heterosexuals, greater than 1 in 10 sexual minorities drove under the influence of alcohol in the past year. Moreover, a sizeable percentage of adults used other drugs while under the influence of alcohol including inhalants (70.3%), cocaine (68.9%), and hallucinogens (63.7%). Moreover, a great percentage of adults (53.4%) reported using methamphetamine while also under the influence of marijuana. Practical Applications: We believe our findings can inform harm reduction efforts and prevention messaging surrounding the dangers of drugged driving.

DUID


Language: en

Keywords

Driving; Substance use; Harm reduction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print