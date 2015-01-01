|
Dreger FA, de Winter JCF, Happee R. Cogn. Technol. Work 2020; 22(4): 825-842.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
Freeway merging of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) is a safety-critical manoeuvre. However, at present, it is largely unknown how HGV drivers perceive and execute the merging manoeuvre, and how current advanced driver support and automation systems (ADAS) contribute. We performed semi-structured in-depth interviews with 15 HGV drivers to assess their visual and cognitive processes while merging, interactions with other road users, and attitudes towards ADAS as a basis for future support and automation system design.
