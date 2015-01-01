Abstract

Freeway merging of heavy goods vehicles (HGV) is a safety-critical manoeuvre. However, at present, it is largely unknown how HGV drivers perceive and execute the merging manoeuvre, and how current advanced driver support and automation systems (ADAS) contribute. We performed semi-structured in-depth interviews with 15 HGV drivers to assess their visual and cognitive processes while merging, interactions with other road users, and attitudes towards ADAS as a basis for future support and automation system design.



RESULTS show that the reported execution of merging varies substantially between drivers. Drivers reported reliance on courtesy of other traffic but stated that car drivers are often causing conflicts, whereas other HGV drivers are more cooperative. Current ADAS were perceived as useful in general, with remarks about misuse and abundance of systems. We recommend the introduction of driver support and automation systems which facilitate cooperative behaviour and support effective communication.

Language: en