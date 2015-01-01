|
Citation
|
Eisma YB, Borst C, Paassen R, de Winter JCF. Hum. Factors 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE The aim of the study was to investigate the effect of augmented feedback on participants? workload, performance, and distribution of visual attention.BackgroundAn important question in human?machine interface design is whether the operator should be provided with direct solutions. We focused on the solution space diagram (SSD), a type of augmented feedback that shows directly whether two aircraft are on conflicting trajectories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
eye-tracking; human–machine interfaces; visual attention