de Winter JCF, Dodou D, Happee R, Eisma YB. European Journal of Futures Research 2019; 7(1): e2.

(Copyright © 2019)

10.1186/s40309-019-0154-3

Vehicles are increasingly equipped with sensors that measure the state of the vehicle and surrounding road users. Although most of these sensor data currently remain local to the vehicle, the data could be shared with the aim to improve road safety. We postulate that there is a range of scenarios regarding data sharing, with two extremes: In scenario 1, the acquired shared data will be analysed regarding the how, where, and who of road traffic errors, violations, and accidents; actions can then be taken to improve automated driving systems, manage accident hotspots, and provide personalised feedback, rewards, or penalties to road users. In scenario 2, the recorded data will not be shared, because of privacy concerns. We conclude that there exists a tension between a position of utilitarian use of data and a position of privacy.


Automated vehicles; Driver behaviour; Profiling; Traffic accidents; Traffic violations

