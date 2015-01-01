|
Citation
|
Eriksson A, Petermeijer SM, Zimmermann M, de Winter JCF, Bengler KJ, Stanton NA. IEEE Transactions on Human-Machine Systems 2019; 49(1): 20-31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper assessed four types of human-machine interfaces (HMIs), classified according to the stages of automation proposed by Parasuraman et al. ["A model for types and levels of human interaction with automation," IEEE Trans. Syst. Man, Cybern. A, Syst. Humans, vol. 30, no. 3, pp. 286-297, May 2000]. We hypothesized that drivers would implement decisions (lane changing or braking) faster and more correctly when receiving support at a higher automation stage during transitions from conditionally automated driving to manual driving. In total, 25 participants with a mean age of 25.7 years (range 19-36 years) drove four trials in a driving simulator, experiencing four HMIs having the following different stages of automation: baseline (information acquisition-low), sphere (information acquisition-high), carpet (information analysis), and arrow (decision selection), presented as visual overlays on the surroundings. The HMIs provided information during two scenarios, namely a lane change and a braking scenario.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Augmented reality; automated driving; Automation; automation-to-manual transitions; braking; braking scenario; correct braking; decision making; Decision making; decision selection; decision-making process; driver decision; driver information systems; driver support systems; driving simulator; human factors; human interaction; human performance; human-machine interfaces; information acquisition; information analysis; Information analysis; lane change; man-machine systems; manual driving; road safety; road traffic; road vehicles; Task analysis; traffic engineering computing; transitions of control; Vehicles; visual HMI; Visualization; Wheels