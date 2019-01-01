|
Citation
|
Kovácsová N, de Winter JCF, Hagenzieker MP. J. Saf. Res. 2019; 69: 11-21.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Many bicycle-car crashes are caused by the fact that the driver fails to give right of way to the cyclist. Although the car driver is to blame, the cyclist may have been able to prevent the crash by anticipating the safety-critical event and slowing-down. This study aimed to understand how accurate cyclists are in predicting a driver's right-of-way violation, which cues contribute to cyclists' predictions, and which factors contribute to their self-reported slowing-down behavior as a function of the temporal proximity to the conflict.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bicycle-car interaction; cycling safety; Hazard anticipation; right-of-way violation; survey