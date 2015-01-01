|
Tejero P, Roca J. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 150: e105870.
33340805
We examined the effects of different types of cognitive distraction coming from a hands-free phone conversation on the processing of information provided by variable message signs (VMS), on driving performance indicators, and on a physiological index of mental effort (heart rate). Participants drove a route in a driving simulator and had to respond to VMS messages under three conditions: no-distraction, visuospatial distraction (attending phone calls with questions inducing visuospatial processing), and conceptual distraction (attending phone calls with questions requiring semantic memory).
Variable message signs; Cognitive control; Cognitive distraction; Cognitive effort; Driving performance.; Hands-free phone