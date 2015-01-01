Abstract

Criminal profiling is a forensic technique which predicts offenders' personality patterns, behaviours and demographic characteristics. This technique gives the user an insight into and a better understanding of the perpetrators characteristics. The use of this technique in criminal investigations has increased over the years, despite the existing controversy regarding its validity. The aim of this article is to shed light on the limitations of studies carried out on the validity of criminal profiling through the analysis of eight articles selected by a systematic review of the literature.



FINDINGS reveal that this forensic technique is as yet to be statistically validated. Pre-existing attempts of validation have been analysed and major problems highlighted in an effort to improve on the results of future studies carried out in this field.

