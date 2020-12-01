SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cha J, Speaker S, Hu B, Altinay M, Koirala P, Karne H, Spielberg J, Kuceyeski A, Dhamala E, Anand A. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 281: 303-311.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.12.037

PMID

33341013

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many subjects with major depression (MDD) exhibit subthreshold mania symptoms (MDD+). This study investigated, for the first time, using emotional inhibition tasks, whether the neural organization of MDD+ subjects is more similar to bipolar depression (BDD) or to MDD subjects without subthreshold bipolar symptoms (MDD-).

METHOD: This study included 118 medication-free young adults (15 - 30 yrs.): 20 BDD, 28 MDD+, 41 MDD- and 29 HC subjects. Participants underwent fMRI during emotional and non-emotional Go/No-go tasks during which they responded for Go stimuli and inhibited response for happy, fear, and non-emotional (gender) faces No-go stimuli. Univariate linear mixed-effects (LME) analysis for group effects and multivariate Gaussian Process Classifier (GPC) analyses were conducted.

RESULTS: MDD- group compared to both the BDD and MDD+ groups, exhibited significantly lower activation in parietal, temporal and frontal regions (cluster-wise corrected p <0.05) for emotional inhibition conditions vs. non-emotional condition. GPC classification of emotional (happy + fear) vs. non-emotional response-inhibition activation pattern showed good discrimination between BDD and MDD- subjects (AUC: 0.70; balanced accuracy: 70% (corrected p = 0.018)) as well as between MDD+ and MDD- subjects (AUC: 0.72; balanced accuracy: 67% (corrected p = 0.045)) but less efficient discrimination between BDD and MDD+ groups (AUC: 0.68; balanced accuracy: 61% (corrected p = 0.273)). Notably, classification of the MDD- group was weighted for left amygdala activation pattern.

LIMITATIONS: Results also need to be tested in a different independent dataset.

CONCLUSION: Using an fMRI emotional Go-Nogo task, MDD- subjects can be discriminated from BDD and MDD+ subjects.


Language: en

Keywords

Machine learning; Bipolar Depression; Emotional response inhibition; fMRI; Subthreshold bipolar disorder Young adults

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print