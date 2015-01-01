Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to determine the pattern of Maxillofacial trauma (MFT) due to traffic accidents and falls in a reference hospital in a rural region of northeastern Brazil between December 2011 and December 2018 and to identify associated factors.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study using 585 medical records of patients with MFT. The data were subjected to a Poisson-Tweedie multiple regression analysis to estimate the Prevalence ratio (PR), with a 95% confidence interval (95% CI) and a significance level of p<0.05.



RESULTS: MFT due to traffic accidents was more prevalent among patients 21 to 40 years old (PR=2.30; 95% CI=1.20-4.41; p<0.001) diagnosed with zygomatic-orbital complex fractures (PR=1.80; 95% CI=1.08-2.98; p=0.023). Falls were more frequent among older groups of 41 to 60 years (PR=1.83; 95% CI=1.09-3.06; p=0.022) and over 61 years (PR=2.23; 95% CI=1.09-3.06; p=0.022). In traffic accidents, alcohol consumption increased the length of stay (PR=2.081; 95% CI=1.553-2.787; p<0.001), and patients who did not use personal protective equipment (PPE) had higher hospital costs (PR=179.964; 95% CI=1.485-1.994; p<0.001) for this etiology. Traffic accidents and falls are two of the main etiologies of MFT, especially for males in the young adult age group (traffic accidents) and those above 41 years (falls). Alcohol consumption and the nonuse of PPE influenced the length of the hospital stay and hospital costs.



CONCLUSIONS: Strategies to confront this problem, such as road and highway improvements, effective enforcement of laws and intersectoral coordination involving the entire community to implement policies and prevention programs targeted at these populations, can be implemented.

