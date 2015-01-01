Abstract

Several research studies from the USA and Western industrialized countries have reported a negative association between religiosity and anxiety. However, Arabic studies using mainly Muslim samples are limited. The objective of the present study was to apply meta-analysis statistical techniques to 10 Arabic studies of this association. All of the respondents were Arab citizens, ranging in age between 14 and 43 years, and the vast majority of them were Muslims. Religiosity and anxiety were assessed with seven different scales. In all of the studies, the administration of the scales was in small group sessions and in the Arabic language. Pearson correlation coefficients were calculated between the religiosity and anxiety scale scores. All the correlations were negative. All but one were statistically significant, ranging from − 0.16 to − 0.43. The mean effect size was − 0.22, and the impact of age and gender on the correlation was not significant. This result suggests that religiosity may affect anxiety by providing buffering and coping mechanisms.

