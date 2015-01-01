Abstract

This article explores the governance of post-traumatic stress disorder among soldiers-turned-contractors in the private military labour market. Using original data relating to the UK case, it argues that this governance regime is best understood as a political economic process which transcends the public-private divide. On one side, post-traumatic stress disorder is managed as an economic issue--a calculation to be factored into the pursuit of profit maximization. On the other side, it is managed as a political or social issue--a component of the civil-military relationship in which state and society have a duty to care for all those who have served and sacrificed in defense of the nation. In other words, this process is shaped by--and gives shape to--the complex professional identity of the individuals under examination: they are private military contractors and, at the same time, armed forces veterans.

Language: en