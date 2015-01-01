|
Citation
|
Hochman M, Parmet Y, Oron-Gilad T. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e585280.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33343458 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study explored pedestrians' understanding of Fully Autonomous Vehicles (FAVs) intention to stop and what influences pedestrians' decision to cross the road over time, i.e., learnability. Twenty participants saw fixed simulated urban road crossing scenes with a single FAV on the road as if they were pedestrians intending to cross. Scenes differed from one another in the FAV's, distance from the crossing place, its physical size, and external Human-Machine Interfaces (e-HMI) message by background color (red/green), message type (status/advice), and presentation modality (text/symbol). Eye-tracking data and decision measurements were collected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
road crossing; eye movements; external human-machine interfaces; fully autonomous vehicle; presentation modality