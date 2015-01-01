|
Zhang Y, Bishop PA. Front Sports Act Living 2019; 1: e68.
(Copyright © 2019)
33344991 PMCID
It has been well-documented that spinal cord injury (SCI), especially with resultant tetraplegia or high level paraplegia (T6 and above) (Price and Campbell, 2003), leads to disrupted somatic, sensory, and autonomic functions below the level of lesion (Cruz and Blauwet, 2018; Walter and Krassioukov, 2018), thereby compromising the heat dissipation mechanisms (Price and Trbovich, 2018). The current consensus when it comes to exercise and sports in the heat is that athletes with SCI, multiple sclerosis, or cerebral palsy (another neuromuscular disorder affecting thermoregulation) are more susceptible to hyperthermia than able-bodied athletes (Lepretre et al., 2016). The purpose of this review was to examine the published evidence to assess the risk of heat injury during competition and training in SCI athletes and use this information to provide a basis for improved protection for these sports.
hyperthermia; paralympic; paraplegia; tetraplegia; thermoregulation