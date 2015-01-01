Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aging causes major changes that affect the performance of all senses, and as a result, a critical change in the quality of life is expected. Falling and the fear of falling is one of the major health risks that affect the quality of life among elderly, threatening their independent living.



This study was conducted to determine the role of sensory stimulation on the quality of life and self-efficacy in coping with fear in the elderly population.



Materials and Methods: During this randomized controlled trial, 80 elderly volunteers from healthcare centers were divided into four intervention groups (music, photo album, aromatherapy, and hand massage) and one control group. Data collection was performed using the Older People's Quality of Life Questionnaire and Falls Efficacy Scale-International tools. Data were analyzed using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) software program, version 16.0.



Results: Comparing the scores of the quality of life and self-efficacy questionnaires, no statistically significant difference was reported among the groups (p < 0.05).



Conclusions: Sensory stimulation seems to have no impressive effect on the improvement of self-efficacy in coping with the fear of falling and the quality of life in the older population.

Language: en