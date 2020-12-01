Abstract

A common reason for admission to inpatient psychiatric units is suicidal ideation. Growing evidence of the link between sleep disturbance and suicidal ideation brings an interest in greater clarity of the pathways; this paper focused on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which carries increased risk for both sleep disturbance and suicidal ideation, as well as sex differences in those pathways. Patients were 2822 inpatients studied at admission to an inpatient psychiatric hospital and mediation analyses were used to examine pathways of interest. There was an indirect effect of PTSD on suicidal ideation through sleep disturbances for the entire sample and for men and women separately. The effect for men was larger than that for women, suggesting a stronger effect for sleep disturbance in the relationship for men. For women only, the direct effect between PTSD and suicidal ideation remained significant after mediation. Sleep disturbance plays an important role in the relationship between PTSD and suicidal ideation. Early identification of sleep disturbance in inpatients and targeted focus of sleep in conjunction with resolving trauma-related symptoms may help reduce suicidal ideation. This may be especially true of men; the indirect effect was smaller for women, suggesting that sleep disturbance should be addressed in conjunction with other PTSD symptoms likely leading to suicidal ideation.

