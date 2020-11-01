Abstract

PURPOSE: Road traffic accidents remain as the most common cause of maxillofacial injuries in developed countries. To the best of our knowledge, comparative analysis of fracture localizations and injury types of injured pedestrians and passengers is seldom performed. Thus, this study aimed to compare maxillofacial injuries between pedestrians and passengers injured in road traffic accidents in terms of demographic characteristics of the patients, localization of fractures, and treatment.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study population was composed of patients who underwent surgery for maxillofacial fractures resulting from road traffic accidents. They were divided into the pedestrian group and passenger group. Demographic data, fracture sites, and treatment methods were investigated retrospectively.



RESULTS: Most of the patients were 20 to 30 years of age. Isolated mandible fractures occurred in 55.71% of the pedestrian group and 43.78% of the passenger group. Panfacial fractures were observed in 5.71% (n = 8) of the patients in the pedestrian group compared with 14.28% (n = 21) in the passenger group.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the injury pattern and mechanism of in-vehicle accidents, fractures tend to be located in the middle and upper facial bones rather than in the mandible. Thus, careful management in triage is important, as each group has specific injury pattern. Patients with panfacial fractures require meticulous management because they are at risk for high-energy injury and comorbidities.

