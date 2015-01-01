|
Citation
|
Spencer L, McGovern R, Kaner E. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33348355
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Preventative interventions may be effective in reducing and preventing symptoms of mental ill health in children and young people. However, there is a paucity of research in this area that explores the views of young people. This paper reports on a qualitative study to inform the future development of attractive and appropriate early and preventative school-based mental health interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; mental health; young people; schools; public health; early intervention