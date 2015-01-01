|
Citation
|
Gavrilova Y, Blevins C, Abrantes A. Addict. Behav. 2020; 114: e106753.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33352499
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Measures of motives for alcohol use provide an important avenue for understanding underlying psychological reasons that drive substance use and predict distinct patterns of use. The Modified Drinking Motives Questionnaire-Revised (MDMQ-R; Grant, Stewart, O'Connor, Blackwell, Conrod, 2007) measures five drinking motives: social, enhancement, conformity, coping-with-anxiety, and coping-with-depression. The MDMQ-R and its predecessors have previously been validated only in non-clinical normative samples.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Young adults; Alcohol; Substance use; MDMQ-R; Motives; Psychometrics