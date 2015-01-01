Abstract

Fall-related injuries and mortality are increasing in older adults. Evidence suggests a need for a multifactorial, interprofessional approach to reducing falls. The Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) utilizes an interprofessional approach to care and serves a high-risk population. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of an EBP falls prevention training program conducted at a PACE. The program was a revision of an established program and was led by an interprofessional team. The evaluation used a mixed-methods approach to assess program quality, learning and self-efficacy gains, and intended behavioral changes. Quantitative evaluation demonstrated program satisfaction and qualitative responses identified the depth and interprofessional delivery as favorable. Qualitative data identified opportunities to enhance content and learning design. Overall knowledge gains were statistically significant (mean difference 5%), with the greatest gains related to the evidence base (mean difference 2.67%). Self-efficacy ratings increased significantly after each session. Participants noted changes to team function and a willingness to consider practice changes as a result of the training. The findings support the effectiveness of this interprofessional, EBP training program on falls prevention practices in a PACE and highlight the value of a multifaceted assessment and iterative development.

