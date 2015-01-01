Abstract

In the last decades, there has been rising interest in public health research in the importance of the built environment for a healthy and active life in old age, but little attention has been paid to less densely populated areas. This study aimed to explore the impact of the built environment on walking for transport in the context of an older population living in communities of <100,000 inhabitants. Within the project AFOOT-Securing urban mobility of an aging population, a cross-sectional postal survey was carried out from May to September 2019 in older adults (≥65 years) in the Metropolitan Region Northwest, Germany. Self-reported data from 2189 study participants were analyzed. Logistic and linear regression models were used to examine the associations between the built environment and walking for transport. Any walking and frequent walking were positively associated with nearly all built environment attributes, even after adjustment for demographic and health covariates. The amount of walking in minutes per week was associated only with residential density. Moderating effects of gender, age, and use of walking aids were identified. Improving the built environment appears to be a promising opportunity to motivate and enable older adults to walk for transport.

Language: en