Abstract

The differential diagnosis is broad when a patient presents with an altered mental status. Ethylene glycol poisoning, a life-threatening condition, can occur as an intentional self-harm attempt or unintentional consumption. It is metabolized in the liver by a series of enzymes, and the metabolites so formed are responsible for the majority of clinical effects. The diverse range of clinical effects includes central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal, cardiovascular system (CVS), pulmonary as well as renal effects. The evidence of metabolic acidosis, elevated anion gap, high osmolal gap, and calcium oxalate crystals in laboratory analysis strongly suggests ethylene glycol poisoning. The treatment traditionally consists of alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitors such as fomepizole or ethanol, and in some cases, hemodialysis is needed as well.

Language: en