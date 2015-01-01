Abstract

These datasets described the data of the Motor Performance Index for 7 years old kids in Malaysia based on Malaysia's physical fitness test SEGAK. This database has been designed and created with data analysis to create the index from the factor and variable of the test and the test was conducted in the majority of the national primary school in Malaysia. Gender, state of origin, and residential location of the school were the factors used to categorize the participant of the test. The factor of age, weight, height, body mass index (BMI), power, flexibility, coordination, and speed were used for the measurement to relate with the participant's physical fitness. Kids Motor Performances Index data can be reused for talent identification in sport talent scout and to create a baseline for kid's biology growth specifically in gross motor skills and cognitive growth measurement.

