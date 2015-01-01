|
Yadollahi M, Pazhuheian F. East Mediterr. Health J. 2020; 26(12): 1525-1531.
(Copyright © 2020, World Health Organization, Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office)
BACKGROUND: There is strong evidence that a substantial number of fatal as well as nonfatal injuries in road traffic accidents result from alcohol consumption and abuse. AIMS: To examine the relationship between blood alcohol concentration and characteristics of injury in trauma patients admitted to a major teaching hospital.
Language: en
Injury Severity Score; drink driving; Islamic Republic of Iran; traffic accident