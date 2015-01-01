|
Citation
|
Sigad LI, Tener D. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cultural contexts are formative of and fundamental to how individuals understand, conceptualize, and act within a context of violence. Conceptually and methodologically, however, research from a culturally informed perspective on the experiences of teachers contending with the violence of child sexual abuse (CSA) in particular is broadly limited. As educators frequently confront cases of CSA in their everyday work, their ability to promote detection, disclosure intervention, and especially prevention gives them the potential to be agents of social change; however, while their responsibilities are critical, they are simultaneously members of their communities and cultures, and their interactions are bound by these dynamics. The purpose of the study is to analyze the experiences of Arab teachers in Israel who confront CSA in their everyday work. The findings are based on qualitative thematic analysis of semi-structured interviews conducted with 30 female Arab teachers working within the Arab school system in Israel.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; cultural contexts; prevention of child abuse; Sexual abuse; treatment/intervention