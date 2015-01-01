Abstract

Road pavements need adequate maintenance to ensure that their conditions are kept in a good state throughout their lifespans. For this to be possible, authorities need efficient and effective databases in place, which have up to date and relevant road condition information. However, obtaining this information can be very difficult and costly and for smart city applications, it is vital. Currently, many authorities make maintenance decisions by assuming road conditions, which leads to poor maintenance plans and strategies. This study explores a pathway to obtain key information on a roadway utilizing drone imagery to replicate the roadway as a 3D model. The study validates this by using structure-from-motion techniques to replicate roads using drone imagery on a real road section. Using 3D models, flexible segmentation strategies are exploited to understand the road conditions and make assessments on the level of degradation of the road. The study presents a practical pipeline to do this, which can be implemented by different authorities, and one, which will provide the authorities with the key information they need. With this information, authorities can make more effective road maintenance decisions without the need for expensive workflows and exploiting smart monitoring of the road structures.

