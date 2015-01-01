Abstract

An efficient and credible approach to road traffic management and prediction is a crucial aspect in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). It can strongly influence the development of road structures and projects. It is also essential for route planning and traffic regulations. In this paper, we propose a hybrid model that combines extreme learning machine (ELM) and ensemble-based techniques to predict the future hourly traffic of a road section in Tangier, a city in the north of Morocco. The model was applied to a real-world historical data set extracted from fixed sensors over a 5-years period. Our approach is based on a type of Single hidden Layer Feed-forward Neural Network (SLFN) known for being a high-speed machine learning algorithm. The model was, then, compared to other well-known algorithms in the prediction literature. Experimental results demonstrated that, according to the most commonly used criteria of error measurements (RMSE, MAE, and MAPE), our model is performing better in terms of prediction accuracy. The use of Akaike’s Information Criterion technique (AIC) has also shown that the proposed model has a higher performance.

