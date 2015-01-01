Abstract

Non-contact driver respiration rate detection is a challenging problem in the Internet of Vehicles, because the automobile environment is much narrower, and thus the multipath effect is greater. To overcome these challenges, a 2.4 GHz continuous wave forward-scattering radar respiratory detection system is proposed based on the theory that the radar cross-section (RCS) of the human body changes with human breathing. We also analyze the impact of the multipath effect in the vehicle on the received radar signal and compare the output signal captured by a directional antenna with that captured by an omnidirectional antenna in the proposed system. In addition, the mean value of the received signal’s envelope is used to judge whether the driver’s posture is reasonable. Finally, compared with the existing contact respiratory detection system, the actual test results demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed FSR system, and the driver respiration rates obtained by the proposed system are consistent with those obtained by the contact respiratory detection system.

