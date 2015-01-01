|
Citation
|
Eisma YB, van Bergen S, ter Brake SM, Hensen MTT, Tempelaar WJ, de Winter JCF. Information (Basel) 2020; 11(1): e13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the future, automated cars may feature external human–machine interfaces (eHMIs) to communicate relevant information to other road users. However, it is currently unknown where on the car the eHMI should be placed. In this study, 61 participants each viewed 36 animations of cars with eHMIs on either the roof, windscreen, grill, above the wheels, or a projection on the road. The eHMI showed ‘Waiting’ combined with a walking symbol 1.2 s before the car started to slow down, or ‘Driving’ while the car continued driving. Participants had to press and hold the spacebar when they felt it safe to cross.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attention distribution; automated driving; driverless vehicles; eHMI; eye-tracking; road safety