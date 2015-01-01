|
Mishra S, Mishra AN, Singh V, Verma V. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2020; 7(12): 4850-4853.
(Copyright © 2020, Medip Academy)
BACKGROUND: Senior citizen elderly or old age consists of ages close to or exceeding the average life span of human beings. The limit of old age cannot be defined precisely because it does not have the same meaning in all societies by the middle of this century, there could be 100 million elderly people living in the India according to United Nations World population prospects report. Depression is the common psychiatric disorder among elderly. The aim of the study was to estimate the prevalence of Depression among elderly in a rural population. Design of the study was a cross sectional study conducted among 450 elderly populations in rural community of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
