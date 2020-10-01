SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cohen-Lazry G, Borowsky A, Oron-Gilad T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 75: 145-159.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2020.10.003

OBJECTIVE
To implement auditory continual feedback into the interface design of a Level 3 automated vehicle and to test whether gaze behavior and reaction times of drivers improved in take-over situations.

Background
When required to assume manual control in take-over situations, drivers of Level 3 automated vehicles are less likely than conventional drivers to spot potential hazards, and their reaction time is longer. Therefore, it is crucial that the interface of Level 3 automated vehicles will be designed to improve drivers' performance in take-over situations.

Method
In two experiments, participants drove a simulated route in a Level 3 automated vehicle for 35 min with one imminent take-over event. Participants' gaze behavior and performance in an imminent take-over event were monitored under one of three auditory interface designs: (1) Continual feedback. A system that provides verbal driving-related feedback; (2) Persistent feedback. A system that provides verbal driving-related feedback and a persistent beep; and (3) Chatter feedback. A system that provides verbal non-driving-related feedback. Also, there was a control group without feedback.

Results
Under all three auditory feedback designs, the number of drivers' on-road glances increased compared to no feedback, but none of the designs shortened reaction time to the imminent event.

Conclusion
Increasing the number of on-road glances during automated driving does not necessarily improve drivers' attention to the road and their reaction times during take-overs.

Application
Possible implications for the effectiveness of auditory continual feedback should be considered when designing interfaces for Level 3 automated vehicles.


Driver performance; Gaze behaviour; Human-automation interaction; Intelligent vehicle system; Interface evaluation; Warnings

