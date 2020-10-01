|
Portera A, Bassani M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2020; 75: 187-202.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Problem statement. To promote safe and comfortable driving operations, design manuals and policies call for merging terminal ramps to be built along straight roadway sections. However, this prescription may need to be overlooked when there is no alternative to terminals being designed along curves. This study aims to assess the impact of design factors on driver behaviour along curved acceleration terminals with continue or reverse curvature prior to joining the motorway.
Blind spot; Curved terminal; Driver behaviour; Driving simulation; Entry terminal; Merging