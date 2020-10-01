Abstract

In this research, we investigate how gaze behavior during urban cycling is affected by subjective risk perception and the local spatial configuration. For this purpose, participants cycled at five defined test locations while wearing a mobile eye tracking system. Next to the fixation duration, we extracted sight vector lengths (i.e., the distance between the current body location and the gaze location) and gaze angles (i.e., the degree to which the gaze deviates from the current travel direction). Concerning risk perception, participants provided a hazard estimate for each test location, as well as information about specific areas they experienced as dangerous. This information was aggregated into a local hazard level across all participants. Finally, the vista space (i.e., the space visible from the current position during a fixation) was quantified via isovist analysis. The results imply that spatially open locations, extending about equally into all directions, increase the level of perceived risk. Depending on the local spatial properties, participants also gaze into different directions, rather than further ahead and into their travel direction. Higher cycling experience and greater familiarity with a location enabled a more foresighted and focused gaze behavior. Our findings underline the importance to provide cyclists not only with enough space and with unobstructed views, but also to limit the space they are required to distribute their attention to.

