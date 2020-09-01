Abstract

The public sector makes long-term investments in for example tram rail lines and highways based on forecasts of future travelling but generally do not consider the impacts of self-driving technology as a factor. Several papers have presented transport system wide simulations with self-driving cars, exploring changes in mode choice, energy demand or the potential for sharing. Demand traffic models have been used in several studies, looking at modal choice changes, but the general assumption is that the public transport service remains unchanged, despite a large potential for governments to enhance service or reduce costs. This paper examines the effects of self-driving technology on the transport system with Stockholm, Sweden as a case study, looking at four scenarios which were developed with input from 130 transport professionals from industry, academia and the public sector. Each of the scenarios include one "car" and one "public transport" mode, looking at changes in e.g. modal choice and person kilometers traveled. The national demand model Sampers is used for evaluation. The results indicate a decrease in walking and bicycling in all scenarios and a decrease in public transport travelling in scenarios with a taxi-like car service. Although this result would mean a shift from public transport to car travel, the majority of travel to and from central parts of Stockholm were still made by public transport.

Language: en