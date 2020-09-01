Abstract

New generation mobile telecommunication networks and battery technology are profoundly transforming the capability of vehicles and the transport system. The road network will need to be adapted to this new technical reality. A historical assessment of the transformation of the British and French road network in the 20th century was undertaken, and this article summarises its key findings into a conceptual framework. This framework has been applied to better understand the potential impact of CAVs and E-scooters.

